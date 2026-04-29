Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000-2.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.370-8.690 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $149.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of MAA traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.66. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,599,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,475. The company's 50-day moving average is $127.62 and its 200-day moving average is $131.61. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $169.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $556.74 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently 161.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $557,667.83. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,119,375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,134,520,000 after acquiring an additional 125,130 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,880,048 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $538,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,966 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,154,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $299,295,000 after acquiring an additional 134,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,145,203 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $299,749,000 after acquiring an additional 26,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,030,848 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $282,105,000 after acquiring an additional 474,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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