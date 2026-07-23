Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MAA. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.25.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $131.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $153.93. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $134.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.89.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The firm had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algebris UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 132,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,358,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,786 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,281,000 after acquiring an additional 56,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $750,603,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,565 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132,440 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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