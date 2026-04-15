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Mid Cap Stocks To Research - April 15th

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names seven Mid Cap names to watch today: SQQQ (ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ), TSLL (Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X), QBTS (D‑Wave Quantum), RGTI (Rigetti Computing), WULF (TeraWulf), SMR (NuScale Power), and AXTI (AXT).
  • SQQQ is a triple‑inverse fund that seeks daily performance equal to three times the inverse of the NASDAQ‑100 and is cited as a bearish hedging tool, while TSLL provides 2x leveraged exposure to Tesla.
  • The group reflects concentrated thematic interest—quantum computing (QBTS, RGTI), modular nuclear power (SMR), semiconductor substrates (AXTI), and crypto mining (WULF)—and were the highest dollar‑volume Mid Caps in recent days, signaling elevated investor attention.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, TeraWulf, NuScale Power, and AXT are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization generally between about $2 billion and $10 billion (definitions vary by index provider). They typically offer a balance between the growth potential of small caps and the relative stability and liquidity of large caps, making them a common choice for investors seeking moderate risk and return. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

AXT (AXTI)

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXTI

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Right Now?

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