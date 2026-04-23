Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.59 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.62%.

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Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Midland States Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 109,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,166. The company has a market cap of $502.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Midland States Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 126.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.50 price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Midland States Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Midland States Bancorp news, COO Kyle Owen Mooney sold 2,808 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $63,657.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 14,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $322,072.69. The trade was a 16.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 39.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,194 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,385 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, that oversees Midland States Bank, a community-focused financial institution. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its branch network spans key markets in Illinois, Missouri and Florida, where it emphasizes relationship-driven banking and local decision-making.

The company's offerings include traditional deposit accounts, business and commercial lending, treasury and cash management services, mortgage financing and home equity products.

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