Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, that oversees Midland States Bank, a community-focused financial institution. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its branch network spans key markets in Illinois, Missouri and Florida, where it emphasizes relationship-driven banking and local decision-making.

The company’s offerings include traditional deposit accounts, business and commercial lending, treasury and cash management services, mortgage financing and home equity products. In addition to core banking, Midland States Bancorp delivers specialized lending solutions such as SBA loans and equipment financing, and offers wealth management, trust and insurance services through dedicated advisory teams. These products are supported by digital banking platforms that enable online account opening, mobile deposits and electronic payment solutions.

Tracing its roots to the founding of Effingham State Bank in 1881, Midland States Bancorp established its bank holding company structure in December 2002 and subsequently became a publicly traded entity. Since then, it has grown both organically and via strategic acquisitions, broadening its geographic reach and product suite while maintaining a community bank ethos. The company’s history reflects a commitment to local engagement and prudent risk management as it has navigated periods of economic expansion and market volatility.

Midland States Bancorp is led by President and Chief Executive Officer John C. Femal III, supported by an experienced executive management team and board of directors. The company maintains a focus on community reinvestment and charitable giving, partnering with local organizations to support economic development, education and health initiatives. By combining regional expertise with individualized service, Midland States Bancorp aims to foster lasting relationships and drive sustainable growth in its served markets.

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