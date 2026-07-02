Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel Free MSBI Stock Alerts
NASDAQ:MSBI

Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Stock Price, News & Analysis

Midland States Bancorp logo
$30.35 -1.02 (-3.25%)
Closing price 04:00 PM Eastern
Extended Trading
$30.37 +0.02 (+0.07%)
As of 07:56 PM Eastern
Extended trading is trading that happens on electronic markets outside of regular trading hours. This is a fair market value extended hours price provided by Massive. Learn more.
Compare

About Midland States Bancorp Stock (NASDAQ:MSBI)

View Price History Chart DataSkip Price History Chart
Advanced
1 Day 5 Days 30 Days 90 Days 1 Year
Advanced

Key Stats

Today's Range
$30.04
$31.57
50-Day Range
$23.07
$31.37
52-Week Range
$14.24
$31.67
Volume
142,593 shs
Average Volume
182,642 shs
Market Capitalization
$629.16 million
P/E Ratio
25.72
Dividend Yield
4.22%
Price Target
$24.70
Consensus Rating
Hold

Company Overview

Midland States Bancorp Stock Analysis - MarketRank™

See Top-Rated MarketRank™ Stocks
54th Percentile Overall Score

MSBI MarketRank™: 

Midland States Bancorp scored higher than 54% of companies evaluated by MarketBeat, and ranked 592nd out of 880 stocks in the finance sector. Scores are calculated by averaging available category scores, with extra weight given to analysis and valuation.

  • Consensus Rating

    Midland States Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 strong buy rating, no buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings.

  • Downside Risk

    Midland States Bancorp has a consensus price target of $24.70, representing about 18.6% downside from its current price of $30.35.

  • Amount of Analyst Coverage

    Midland States Bancorp has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

  • Read more about Midland States Bancorp's stock forecast and price target.

  • Earnings Growth

    Earnings for Midland States Bancorp are expected to decrease by -1.58% in the coming year, from $3.17 to $3.12 per share.

  • Price to Earnings Ratio vs. the Market

    The P/E ratio of Midland States Bancorp is 25.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 46.21.

  • Price to Earnings Ratio vs. Sector

    The P/E ratio of Midland States Bancorp is 25.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 20.63.

  • Price to Book Value per Share Ratio

    Midland States Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

  • Read more about Midland States Bancorp's valuation and earnings.

  • Percentage of Shares Shorted

    3.37% of the float of Midland States Bancorp has been sold short.

  • Short Interest Ratio / Days to Cover

    Midland States Bancorp has a short interest ratio ("days to cover") of 4.94.

  • Change versus previous month

    Short interest in Midland States Bancorp has recently increased by 6.35%, indicating that investor sentiment is decreasing significantly.

  • Dividend Leadership

    Midland States Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.08%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks.

  • Dividend Growth

    Midland States Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

  • Dividend Coverage

    The dividend payout ratio of Midland States Bancorp is 108.47%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

  • Dividend Sustainability

    Based on earnings estimates, Midland States Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.03% next year. This indicates that Midland States Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

  • Read more about Midland States Bancorp's dividend.

  • News Sentiment

    Midland States Bancorp has a news sentiment score of 0.94. This score is calculated as an average of sentiment of articles about the company over the last seven days and ranges from 2 (good news) to -2 (bad news). This is a higher news sentiment than the 0.73 average news sentiment score of Finance companies.

  • News Coverage This Week

    MarketBeat has tracked 1 news article for Midland States Bancorp this week, compared to 2 articles on an average week.

  • Net Insider Buying

    Over the last three months, insiders have purchased a net $249,006.00 in company stock, which represents 0.0396% of the company's market cap.

  • Insider Buying vs. Insider Selling

    In the past three months, Midland States Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company's stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $249,006.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock.

  • Percentage Held by Insiders

    8.57% of the stock of Midland States Bancorp is held by insiders.

  • Percentage Held by Institutions

    60.93% of the stock of Midland States Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

  • Read more about Midland States Bancorp's insider trading history.
Receive MSBI Stock News and Ratings via Email

Sign-up to receive the latest news and ratings for Midland States Bancorp and its competitors with MarketBeat's FREE daily newsletter.

SMS is currently available in Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. By entering your phone number and clicking the sign-up button, you agree to receive periodic text messages from MarketBeat at the phone number you submitted, including texts that may be sent using an automatic telephone dialing system. Message and data rates may apply. Message frequency will vary. Messages will consist of stock alerts, news stories, and partner advertisements/offers. Consent is not a condition of the purchase of any goods or services. Text HELP for help/customer support. Unsubscribe at any time by replying "STOP" to any text message that you receive from MarketBeat or by visiting our mailing preferences page. Read our full terms of service and privacy policy.

MSBI Stock News Headlines

Midland States Bancorp Appears Worthy Of A Cautious Upgrade
June 2, 2026  |  seekingalpha.comhttps://seekingalpha.com/article/4910845-midland-states-bancorp-stock-appears-worthy-of-a-cautious-upgrade
Midland States Bancorp Appoints Claire A. Stack as Chief Financial Officer
May 11, 2026  |  quiverquant.comQ
Sell Tesla, Buy the New King of FSD Cars
In 2023, Marc Chaikin's system flagged an automotive stock as bearish - and it fell 35% shortly after. Today, that same stock has earned a 'Very Bullish' rating after forming a major partnership with Nvidia to power AI-driven autonomous vehicles. This barely-known company was selected to handle the complex job of getting Nvidia's self-driving AI safely inside vehicles - positioning it at the center of a massive trend most investors are still missing through Tesla.tc pixel
July 2 at 1:00 AM  |  Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Claire Stack Chief Financial Officer
May 11, 2026  |  globenewswire.comhttps://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/05/11/3292391/0/en/midland-states-bancorp-inc-appoints-claire-stack-chief-financial-officer.html
Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Midland States Bancorp's (NASDAQ:MSBI) For Its Upcoming Dividend
May 11, 2026  |  finance.yahoo.comhttps://finance.yahoo.com/markets/stocks/articles/heres-why-were-wary-buying-113022299.html
Midland States Bancorp Shareholders Back Board and Governance
May 8, 2026  |  tipranks.comhttps://www.tipranks.com/news/company-announcements/midland-states-bancorp-shareholders-back-board-and-governance?utm_source=marketbeat.com&utm_medium=referral
Midland States Bancorp Expands Share Repurchase Authorization Program
May 5, 2026  |  tipranks.comhttps://www.tipranks.com/news/company-announcements/midland-states-bancorp-expands-share-repurchase-authorization-program?utm_source=marketbeat.com&utm_medium=referral
Midland States Bancorp Increases Stock Repurchase Authorization to $45 Million and Extends Program Deadline
May 5, 2026  |  quiverquant.comQ
See More Headlines

MSBI Stock Analysis - Frequently Asked Questions

Midland States Bancorp's stock was trading at $21.17 at the beginning of the year. Since then, MSBI stock has increased by 43.4% and is now trading at $30.35.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April, 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The financial services provider earned $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $75.59 million. Midland States Bancorp had a trailing twelve-month return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.53%.

Midland States Bancorp's board authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 6th 2026, which authorizes the company to buy back $45,000,000 in outstanding shares, according to EventVestor. This means that the company could purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) raised $84 million in an IPO on Tuesday, May 24th 2016. The company issued 3,638,755 shares at a price of $22.00-$24.00 per share. Sandler O'Neill + Partners and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (A Stifel Company) acted as the underwriters for the IPO and D. A. Davidson and Stephens were co-managers.

Shares of MSBI stock can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, Fidelity, and Vanguard Brokerage Services.

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some other companies that Midland States Bancorp investors own include Meta Platforms (META), NVIDIA (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Netflix (NFLX), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), ExxonMobil (XOM) and Broadcom (AVGO).

Company Calendar

Last Earnings
4/23/2026
Record date for 5/22 Dividend
5/15/2026
Ex-Dividend for 5/22 Dividend
5/15/2026
Dividend Payable
5/22/2026
Today
7/02/2026
Next Earnings (Estimated)
7/23/2026
Fiscal Year End
12/31/2026
Get Stock Alerts

Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange
NASDAQ
Sector
Finance
Industry
BANKS - NORTHEAST
Sub-Industry
Banking
Current Symbol
NASDAQ:MSBI
CIK
1466026
Web
www.midlandsb.com
Phone
(217) 342-7321
Fax
217-342-9449
Employees
970
Year Founded
1881

Price Target and Rating

Average Price Target for Midland States Bancorp
$24.70
High Price Target
$32.00
Low Price Target
$19.00
Potential Upside/Downside
-18.6%
Consensus Rating
Hold
Rating Score (0-4)
2.33
Research Coverage
6 Analysts

Profitability

EPS (Trailing Twelve Months)
$1.18
Trailing P/E Ratio
25.72
Forward P/E Ratio
9.57
P/E Growth
N/A
Net Income
-$124.28 million
Net Margins
7.53%
Pretax Margin
10.07%
Return on Equity
11.55%
Return on Assets
0.78%

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio
0.71
Current Ratio
0.78
Quick Ratio
0.78

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales
$476.05 million
Price / Sales
1.32
Cash Flow
$8.93 per share
Price / Cash Flow
3.40
Book Value
$21.11 per share
Price / Book
1.44

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares
20,730,000
Free Float
18,953,000
Market Cap
$629.16 million
Optionable
Optionable
Beta
0.66

Social Links

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report

This page (NASDAQ:MSBI) was last updated on 7/2/2026 by MarketBeat.com Staff.
From Our Partners
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...
Reagan Gold Group | Sponsoredtc pixel
PH: Do THESE 4 things to your bank account now …
In a few short months, the US government could gain unprecedented powers over personal bank accounts - includi...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsoredtc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Why Some Traders Skip Stocks Entirely You don't need a big account to trade options. In fact, options ca...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
Do NOT Buy SpaceX – Do This Instead
SpaceX just went public - and Whitney Tilson, Harvard MBA and 30-year Wall Street veteran, says buying in coul...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Elon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...
Altimetry | Sponsoredtc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
Porter Stansberry nearly canceled the entire project. When he first saw the claimed returns - only one down ye...
Porter & Company | Sponsoredtc pixel
Forget SpaceX, this is Elon’s Next Breakthrough
Jeff Brown and Marc Chaikin - two investors who called Nvidia a decade ago - say Elon Musk's newly filed AI pa...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel