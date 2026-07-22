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Mike Maddison Acquires 115 Shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
NCC Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider buying: NCC Group insider Mike Maddison purchased 115 shares on July 17 at GBX 143 each, following a prior purchase of 124 shares in June. The two transactions were small, totaling just over £329 combined.
  • Stock and financial snapshot: NCC Group opened at GBX 141.40 and has traded between GBX 107.20 and GBX 161.60 over the past year. The company has a market cap of £394.36 million and recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX 4.50 on revenue of £118.40 million.
  • Analyst view: Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating with a GBX 150 price target. MarketBeat data shows NCC Group with an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 162.50.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC - Get Free Report) insider Mike Maddison acquired 115 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 143 per share, for a total transaction of £164.45.

Mike Maddison also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 17th, Mike Maddison acquired 124 shares of NCC Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 per share, for a total transaction of £164.92.

NCC Group Stock Performance

LON NCC opened at GBX 141.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 131.57. The firm has a market cap of £394.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.97. NCC Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 107.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 161.60.

NCC Group (LON:NCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 4.50 earnings per share for the quarter. NCC Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of £118.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NCC Group plc will post 6.744373 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 150 target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCC Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 162.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NCC Group

NCC Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NCC Group is a people-powered, tech-enabled global cyber security and software escrow business. Driven by a collective purpose to create a more secure digital future, c. 2,000 colleagues across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific harness their collective insight, intelligence, and innovation to deliver cyber resilience solutions for both public and private sector clients globally. With decades of experience and a rich heritage, NCC Group is committed to developing sustainable solutions that continue to meet client's current and future cyber security challenges.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NCC Group (LON:NCC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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