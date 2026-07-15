Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Downgraded to "Strong Sell" Rating by Zacks Research

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $51.20 to $52.40 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Millicom International Cellular from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 2.5%

Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $98.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Millicom International Cellular

In other Millicom International Cellular news, insider Salvador Escalon sold 49,288 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $4,362,480.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 165,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,634,597.44. The trade was a 22.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 50,140 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,461 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 48.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,183 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the technology company's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,664,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,504,000.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA, trading under the TIGO brand, is a Luxembourg‐headquartered telecommunications and media company that provides a range of mobile, cable broadband, digital television and enterprise services. Through its integrated infrastructure, the company delivers voice and data connectivity, high‐speed internet access and pay‐television packages to millions of customers, supported by ongoing investments in network coverage and capacity.

Established in 1990 by Swedish investor Jan Stenbeck, Millicom has grown into a multi‐regional operator focused primarily on Central and South America.

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