MiMedx Group (MDXG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.0340) per share and revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 7.88%.The firm had revenue of $58.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. On average, analysts expect MiMedx Group to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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MiMedx Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.39. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company's 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MiMedx Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,786 shares of the company's stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company's core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx's product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx's principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

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