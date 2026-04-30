MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Citizens Jmp

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.21% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a "market outperform" rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.50.

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MiMedx Group Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,170. The firm has a market cap of $473.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.65. MiMedx Group has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company's 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.32.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $58.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MiMedx Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 89.5% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,652,952 shares of the company's stock worth $25,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,458 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth about $1,759,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 419.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,960 shares of the company's stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 130,769 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 433.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 289,199 shares of the company's stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 234,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 423,263 shares of the company's stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,779 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MiMedx Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat expectations — reported ($0.05) vs. consensus ($0.07) and showed positive margins and strong ROE, indicating operational profitability despite the top-line weakness. MDXG Q1 results (Zacks)

Q1 EPS beat expectations — reported ($0.05) vs. consensus ($0.07) and showed positive margins and strong ROE, indicating operational profitability despite the top-line weakness. Positive Sentiment: Management announced roughly $40M of cost reductions for 2026 and expects the cuts to support margins and adjusted EBITDA going forward — a constructive move for near-term profitability. Cost-cut announcement (Seeking Alpha)

Management announced roughly $40M of cost reductions for 2026 and expects the cuts to support margins and adjusted EBITDA going forward — a constructive move for near-term profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Company hosted its Q1 earnings call and published the formal press release outlining results and revised guidance — useful for investors wanting management commentary and Q&A context. Q1 press release & conference call (GlobeNewswire)

Company hosted its Q1 earnings call and published the formal press release outlining results and revised guidance — useful for investors wanting management commentary and Q&A context. Negative Sentiment: Q1 net sales missed expectations — $59.0M vs. analyst consensus near $69.5M — signaling weaker demand or volume pressures that could slow revenue recovery. Detailed Q1 figures (MarketBeat/press release)

Q1 net sales missed expectations — $59.0M vs. analyst consensus near $69.5M — signaling weaker demand or volume pressures that could slow revenue recovery. Negative Sentiment: Management lowered 2026 net sales guidance to $260M–$290M (well below consensus ~$312M) and flagged wound-care reimbursement disruption — this guidance cut is the main negative driver for the stock, as it reduces revenue visibility and investor growth expectations. Guidance revision & reimbursement headwinds (Seeking Alpha)

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company's core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx's product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx's principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

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