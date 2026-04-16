MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Sets New 12-Month Low - Here's What Happened

MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.6250, with a volume of 161438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDXG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a "market outperform" rating for the company. UBS Group set a $10.00 target price on MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDXG

MiMedx Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $501.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.32.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.78 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company's stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company's core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx's product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx's principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

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