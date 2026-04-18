MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MIND Technology in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get MIND Technology alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIND

MIND Technology Price Performance

Shares of MIND stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. MIND Technology has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $57.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 0.54.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.34). MIND Technology had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.83% of the company's stock.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MIND Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MIND Technology wasn't on the list.

While MIND Technology currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here