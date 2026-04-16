MIND Technology Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

MIND Technology NASDAQ: MIND reported fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 results that management characterized as resilient despite a turbulent macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop. On the company’s earnings call, President and CEO Rob Capps said MIND had not experienced any material impact to its operations or prospects from the current conflict in the Middle East, but noted customers have been slower to commit to larger new system orders amid commodity price volatility and broader uncertainty.

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Quarterly and full-year results

Marine technology product revenue was approximately $9.8 million for the fiscal fourth quarter and $40.9 million for fiscal 2026. Capps said fourth-quarter revenue was flat sequentially but “slightly lower than our internal expectations” because delivery of a few orders slipped into fiscal 2027.

Vice President and CFO Mark Cox added that about half of the orders received in December were pushed into fiscal 2027, affecting quarterly and full-year results. Even so, Cox said customer “interest and engagement remain strong,” and the company’s aftermarket business continues to provide recurring revenue support.

For the full year, gross profit was approximately $18.7 million, with gross margin of 46%, compared with 45% in fiscal 2025. Cox attributed the year-over-year improvement primarily to product mix, including “a greater proportion of spare parts and other aftermarket activity,” and said the company continues to benefit from cost structure optimization and production efficiencies.

Operating income was approximately $78,000 for the fourth quarter and $2.9 million for the full year. Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $1.1 million in the quarter and $5.3 million for the year. The company posted a net loss of about $271,000 in the fourth quarter after income tax expense of $471,000, but reported net income of approximately $750,000 for fiscal 2026 after income tax expense of $2.2 million. Cox said the tax expense “results primarily from our operations in Singapore.”

Backlog, pipeline, and customer decision-making

MIND reported backlog of firm orders of approximately $13.9 million as of January 31, 2026, compared with $7.2 million as of October 31, 2025, and about $16.2 million as of January 31, 2025. Capps said the company received long-anticipated orders totaling about $9.5 million during the fourth quarter, delivered roughly half during the quarter, and expects to complete remaining deliveries early in fiscal 2027.

While backlog was only slightly lower year over year, Capps said many customers are taking a “wait and see approach” to larger system orders given the current climate, describing it as a typical pattern in periods of broad uncertainty. He said the company views this as a short-term disruption and expects customers to resume more normal ordering once conditions stabilize.

Management emphasized that the pipeline of potential orders remains “solid” and “several times greater” than firm backlog, including opportunities involving new vessels for governmental organizations. Capps said these projects can be relatively large—“$10 million or more to us”—and can require security bonds from bidders. He highlighted a recently established trade finance facility with HSBC, saying it provides flexibility as the company pursues these larger opportunities.

Aftermarket mix and expanded capacity

A key theme of the call was the growing importance of aftermarket activity, which includes spare parts, repairs, service, and support. Capps said aftermarket revenue is influenced by industry activity levels but is “more recurring in nature than orders for new systems,” and noted that customers may delay capital expenditures on new systems while still funding operating expenses like maintenance.

Capps said aftermarket business accounted for about 60% of total revenue in fiscal 2026 and tends to carry better margins than large system sales that can attract discounts. In the Q&A, Capps estimated that aftermarket represented “probably 55%-60%” of fourth-quarter revenue, though he cautioned that spare parts orders can also be lumpy.

Capps also discussed ramping activity at the company’s expanded Huntsville facility, saying additional floor space enables MIND to take on larger manufacturing and repair projects and will support existing Seamap products, newly developed products, and services to third parties.

Balance sheet and capital allocation priorities

As of January 31, 2026, Cox said MIND had working capital of approximately $37 million, including $19.1 million of cash on hand, and continues to maintain a “clean, debt-free balance sheet.” He said the company’s liquidity and operational flexibility could enable moves in coming quarters intended to enhance shareholder value.

Capps said MIND believes it needs to add scale and outlined a range of options under consideration, including organic growth, acquisitions of assets or businesses similar to MIND’s operations, and potential combinations with other organizations. He said the company is motivated to act but intends to remain disciplined and not pursue opportunities that don’t fit strategically.

In response to investor questions, Capps said MIND is not seeking to become a contract manufacturer because “those margins aren’t very good historically,” but could pursue partnerships where it has greater input into technology and can sell into its customer base. He also said the company is evaluating the potential to acquire technology or product lines, including purchases of small companies or standalone technology, while avoiding deals that would require duplicating production facilities elsewhere.

Fiscal 2027 outlook and order timing

Looking ahead, Capps said that given current visibility, MIND expects fiscal 2027 results to be down compared with fiscal 2026, noting it may be difficult to replicate the system order volume seen over the prior two years. Still, he said he believes the company will be cash flow positive for the year “even with lower revenue,” citing a more resilient business model, a larger installed base that supports aftermarket revenue, and a simplified capital structure.

During the Q&A, Capps told analysts that the expectation for a down fiscal 2027 assumes improvements in prospects do not immediately convert into backlog. He also described typical timelines for large projects, saying he considers “$10 million plus” a large prospect for MIND and that delivery after receipt of an order could take roughly 16 to 24 weeks, while the bidding and award process can extend much longer—potentially up to a year and a half.

Capps reiterated that macro conditions are driving near-term caution, but said the longer-term outlook for marine exploration and survey activity remains positive. He noted that geopolitical instability could drive exploration activity outside the Middle East, and said the company is seeing an uptick in inquiries even as the timing of conversions to firm orders remains uncertain.

About MIND Technology NASDAQ: MIND

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

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