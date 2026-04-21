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Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Shares Up 0.7% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Minera Alamos logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Minera Alamos rose modestly by 0.7% to C$6.77 on Monday, trading as high as C$6.94 on a sharply lower volume (140,038 shares, down ~71% from the average).
  • Analysts are generally bullish: Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.50 price target with a "buy" rating, and the consensus rating is Buy with a consensus price target of C$8.00.
  • The company has a market cap of C$731.46 million, a negative P/E (‑9.81), healthy liquidity ratios (quick ratio 3.89, current ratio 4.26), and operates multiple Mexican precious- and base-metal projects including Santana, Cerro de Oro, La Fortuna and Los Verdes.
  • Five stocks we like better than Minera Alamos.

Shares of Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI - Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.94 and last traded at C$6.77. 140,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 483,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Minera Alamos and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Minera Alamos has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$8.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Stock Up 0.7%

The firm has a market cap of C$731.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.87. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is C$6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

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