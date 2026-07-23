Minerals Technologies (MTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $558.6960 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business had revenue of $546.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.30. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $84.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Minerals Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MTX. Weiss Ratings raised Minerals Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Minerals Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Minerals Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $90.00.

View Our Latest Report on MTX

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In related news, VP Timothy Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $481,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,279 shares in the company, valued at $102,665.33. This trade represents a 82.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 626.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces and processes a broad range of mineral-based products and solutions that serve a variety of industrial applications. Its offerings include bentonite, perlite, precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC), mineral sands, foundry additives, performance minerals and specialty chemicals designed to enhance performance in markets such as paper, steel, construction, oil and gas, environmental remediation and consumer products.

The company operates through several business segments, including Specialty Minerals, Refractory Minerals, Performance Materials and Recycled Materials.

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