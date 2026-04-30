MiniMed Group (NASDAQ:MMED) Hits New 1-Year Low - Should You Sell?

MiniMed Group Inc (NASDAQ:MMED - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 659743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of MiniMed Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MiniMed Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of MiniMed Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of MiniMed Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MiniMed Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MiniMed Group

MiniMed Group Stock Down 7.1%

About MiniMed Group

We are a scaled global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive suite of solutions for the management of diabetes. Since our founding more than 40 years ago, we have pioneered groundbreaking innovation and served the needs of our customers across the globe in service of our mission to make every day a better day for people with diabetes. Today, we are the only player in the market that commercializes all parts of an integrated diabetes management system.

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