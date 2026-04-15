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Mining Stocks To Watch Now - April 15th

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Caterpillar logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat names five mining stocks to watch — Caterpillar, IREN, TeraWulf, Newmont, and Freeport‑McMoRan — selected because they recorded the highest dollar trading volume among mining stocks in recent days.
  • Caterpillar is being highlighted for its exposure to the data‑center boom (with questions about valuation), while IREN and TeraWulf are operators of bitcoin‑mining data centers, giving them crypto‑specific business risk and upside.
  • Newmont (gold) and Freeport‑McMoRan (copper) are large, global commodity producers; mining stocks provide direct commodity exposure but are typically more volatile and sensitive to commodity cycles, operational issues, and geopolitical/regulatory risks.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Caterpillar, IREN, TeraWulf, Newmont, and Freeport-McMoRan are the five Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of companies that explore for, develop, and extract natural resources such as gold, copper, iron ore, coal, and other minerals. For investors, they provide a way to gain exposure to commodity prices and the mining sector’s profits, but tend to be more volatile and sensitive to commodity cycles, operational risks, and geopolitical or regulatory factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Caterpillar Right Now?

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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