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Mining Stocks Worth Watching - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
IREN logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Five mining stocks to watch: IREN, FCX (Freeport‑McMoRan), CAT (Caterpillar), WULF (TeraWulf), and BMNR (BitMine Immersion Technologies) — these had the highest dollar trading volume among mining names recently.
  • Mixed exposure: The list combines traditional metal/minerals producers (FCX), a mining‑equipment manufacturer (CAT), and bitcoin miners/data‑center operators (IREN, WULF, BMNR), so drivers and outlooks differ materially.
  • Risk sensitivity: Mining stocks are highly responsive to commodity and crypto price moves and carry operational, geopolitical, and exploration risks, often giving leveraged exposure to underlying commodity trends.
  • Five stocks we like better than IREN.

IREN, Freeport-McMoRan, Caterpillar, TeraWulf, and BitMine Immersion Technologies are the five Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of companies involved in exploring for, developing, extracting, and sometimes processing mineral resources such as gold, silver, copper, coal, and other commodities. These stocks tend to be highly sensitive to commodity price movements and carry additional operational, geopolitical, and exploration risks, often providing leveraged exposure to metal prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. is based in ATLANTA, GA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IREN Right Now?

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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