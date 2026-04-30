MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Hits New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.6550, with a volume of 38090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MNSO. Zacks Research raised shares of MINISO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MINISO Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on MNSO

MINISO Group Stock Up 1.8%

The firm's fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.25.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3764 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 479.0%. MINISO Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MINISO Group by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MINISO Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in MINISO Group by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company's stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group NYSE: MNSO is a global retailer specializing in lifestyle and consumer goods. Since its founding in 2013, the company has focused on offering affordable, design-driven products across a broad range of categories. MINISO's stores feature a clean, minimalist layout and emphasize a “fast fashion” inventory model designed to turn over goods quickly and respond to emerging trends.

The company's product mix spans household items, kitchenware, cosmetics and personal care, stationery, toys, digital accessories, apparel and seasonal items.

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