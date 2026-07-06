Mink Brook Asset Management Ll Acquires 9,422 Shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 9,422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.18. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 2,136,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,089,981.62. This trade represents a 0.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 5,640 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $29,610.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 4,543 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $23,850.75.

On Monday, June 29th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 640 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $3,360.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 15,280 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $80,678.40.

On Thursday, June 25th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 9,343 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,386.50.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 3,739 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,564.50.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 110 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $605.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 624 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,432.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 6,460 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,530.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 2,733 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $15,031.50.

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DLH Stock Down 2.5%

DLH stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 37,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 million, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.45. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). DLH had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The firm had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in DLH by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,618 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in DLH during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in DLH by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,609 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded DLH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DLH in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLH

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. NASDAQ: DLHC is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

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