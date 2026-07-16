MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Zacks Research

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on INKT. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MiNK Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $35.00.

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MiNK Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INKT opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $30.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.20. Research analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT - Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,247 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of MiNK Therapeutics worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.87% of the company's stock.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing exosome-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform isolates and engineers naturally occurring extracellular vesicles, or exosomes, to deliver therapeutic payloads—such as mRNA, proteins and modulatory factors—directly into the tumor microenvironment. By leveraging the innate cell‐to‐cell communication properties of exosomes, MiNK aims to reprogram immune cells and overcome immune suppression within solid tumors.

MiNK's preclinical pipeline features multiple lead candidates designed to repolarize tumor‐associated macrophages and boost T cell–mediated tumor clearance.

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