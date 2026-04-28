Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.33 million. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.11%. Mirion Technologies updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.480-0.550 EPS.

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Mirion Technologies Trading Down 2.7%

Mirion Technologies stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,613,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.37 and a beta of 1.09. Mirion Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MIR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Melius Research raised Mirion Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mirion Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIR. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796,833 shares of the company's stock worth $111,574,000 after buying an additional 3,092,136 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,439,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 713.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,617,252 shares of the company's stock worth $56,349,000 after buying an additional 2,295,414 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 559.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,717,192 shares of the company's stock worth $39,942,000 after buying an additional 1,456,987 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 600.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,064 shares of the company's stock worth $39,113,000 after buying an additional 1,431,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company's stock.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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