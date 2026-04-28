Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.480-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 2.7%

Mirion Technologies stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,621,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,643. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25. Mirion Technologies has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.33 million. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.11%.Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mirion Technologies will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 470.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company's stock.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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