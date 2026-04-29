Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Shares Down 8.6% - Time to Sell?

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.0730. Approximately 661,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,307,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MIR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $246.33 million. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,418,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $707,530,000 after buying an additional 6,651,735 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 174,900.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 17,500,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,050,000 after buying an additional 17,490,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,198,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,436,000 after buying an additional 382,449 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 8,383,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,999,000 after buying an additional 1,258,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,545,000 after buying an additional 157,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company's stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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