Mistras Group (MG) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $189.6630 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.06%.The firm had revenue of $169.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.25 million. On average, analysts expect Mistras Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mistras Group alerts: Sign Up

Mistras Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. Mistras Group has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $490.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mistras Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Mistras Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.00.

View Our Latest Report on MG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company's stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions and services, with a primary focus on nondestructive testing (NDT), inspection, and monitoring of critical infrastructure and industrial assets. The company's offerings span a wide range of techniques—such as ultrasonic testing, eddy current detection, magnetic particle inspection, radiography and acoustic emission—to help clients in energy, petrochemical, aerospace, manufacturing and other sectors identify and address potential failures before they occur.

In addition to traditional NDT services, Mistras delivers engineered materials solutions, including composite repairs and specialty coatings, along with predictive maintenance and condition monitoring programs.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mistras Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mistras Group wasn't on the list.

While Mistras Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here