Mistras Group (MG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $167.5130 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $176.27 million. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, analysts expect Mistras Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Mistras Group Price Performance

Mistras Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.94. 30,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,173. The company has a market capitalization of $602.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mistras Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Mistras Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MG. IES Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,660,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 379,454 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 169,414 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,513 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 117,334 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,218,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions and services, with a primary focus on nondestructive testing (NDT), inspection, and monitoring of critical infrastructure and industrial assets. The company's offerings span a wide range of techniques—such as ultrasonic testing, eddy current detection, magnetic particle inspection, radiography and acoustic emission—to help clients in energy, petrochemical, aerospace, manufacturing and other sectors identify and address potential failures before they occur.

In addition to traditional NDT services, Mistras delivers engineered materials solutions, including composite repairs and specialty coatings, along with predictive maintenance and condition monitoring programs.

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