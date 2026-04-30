Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price target on the technology company's stock. Roth Mkm's price objective points to a potential upside of 17.24% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Mistras Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mistras Group presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $19.00.

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Mistras Group Stock Performance

Mistras Group stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.77. 59,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.10 million, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The business's 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 2.33%.The firm had revenue of $181.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mistras Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mistras Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,749,000. IES Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,660,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,650,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Mistras Group by 51.7% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 643,483 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 219,421 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Mistras Group by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 379,454 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 169,414 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions and services, with a primary focus on nondestructive testing (NDT), inspection, and monitoring of critical infrastructure and industrial assets. The company's offerings span a wide range of techniques—such as ultrasonic testing, eddy current detection, magnetic particle inspection, radiography and acoustic emission—to help clients in energy, petrochemical, aerospace, manufacturing and other sectors identify and address potential failures before they occur.

In addition to traditional NDT services, Mistras delivers engineered materials solutions, including composite repairs and specialty coatings, along with predictive maintenance and condition monitoring programs.

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