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Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Mistras Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mistras Group stock hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $19.36 (last at $19.2450) with about 18,409 shares changing hands, roughly a 0.8% rise from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive: Zacks upgraded to a "strong-buy" while Weiss Ratings kept a "hold," leaving an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $16.00 — below the current trading level.
  • The company recently beat expectations with $0.25 EPS (vs. $0.20 expected) and $181.46M revenue (vs. $176.27M expected), has a market cap of about $606.7M, and roughly 74.9% institutional ownership.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Mistras Group.

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $19.2450, with a volume of 18409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MG has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Mistras Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mistras Group has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Report on Mistras Group

Mistras Group Stock Up 0.8%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $606.65 million, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.27 million. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mistras Group Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mistras Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,417 shares of the technology company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the technology company's stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company's stock.

About Mistras Group

(Get Free Report)

Mistras Group, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions and services, with a primary focus on nondestructive testing (NDT), inspection, and monitoring of critical infrastructure and industrial assets. The company's offerings span a wide range of techniques—such as ultrasonic testing, eddy current detection, magnetic particle inspection, radiography and acoustic emission—to help clients in energy, petrochemical, aerospace, manufacturing and other sectors identify and address potential failures before they occur.

In addition to traditional NDT services, Mistras delivers engineered materials solutions, including composite repairs and specialty coatings, along with predictive maintenance and condition monitoring programs.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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