Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.00 and traded as high as $16.70. Mistras Group shares last traded at $16.0260, with a volume of 205,697 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MG shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mistras Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MG

Mistras Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $164.25 million. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, analysts expect that Mistras Group Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MG. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,417 shares of the technology company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,879 shares of the technology company's stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the technology company's stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions and services, with a primary focus on nondestructive testing (NDT), inspection, and monitoring of critical infrastructure and industrial assets. The company's offerings span a wide range of techniques—such as ultrasonic testing, eddy current detection, magnetic particle inspection, radiography and acoustic emission—to help clients in energy, petrochemical, aerospace, manufacturing and other sectors identify and address potential failures before they occur.

In addition to traditional NDT services, Mistras delivers engineered materials solutions, including composite repairs and specialty coatings, along with predictive maintenance and condition monitoring programs.

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