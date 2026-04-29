Free Trial
→ You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 205 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Mitie Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Mitie to GBX 205 (from GBX 195) with an "outperform" rating, implying roughly a 20% upside from the current share price.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive—four Buys and one Hold—giving a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 188.20, while other brokers (Deutsche Bank, Berenberg) also raised targets recently.
  • Mitie shares traded at GBX 170.70 (market cap £2.15bn) and carry a P/E of 23.38, with a 12‑month range of GBX 134.60–188.10, indicating room for upside relative to several analyst targets.
  • Interested in Mitie Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Mitie Group (LON:MTO - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 195 to GBX 205 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target suggests a potential upside of 20.09% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 170 to GBX 190 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 210 target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 188.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTO

Mitie Group Stock Down 0.3%

MTO traded down GBX 0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 170.70. 1,303,940 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,697,892. Mitie Group has a 12-month low of GBX 134.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 188.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 168.78. The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44.

About Mitie Group

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Mitie Group (LON:MTO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Mitie Group Right Now?

Before you consider Mitie Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mitie Group wasn't on the list.

While Mitie Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines