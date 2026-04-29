Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 205 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Mitie Group (LON:MTO - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 195 to GBX 205 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target suggests a potential upside of 20.09% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 170 to GBX 190 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 210 target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 188.20.

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Mitie Group Stock Down 0.3%

MTO traded down GBX 0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 170.70. 1,303,940 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,697,892. Mitie Group has a 12-month low of GBX 134.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 188.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 168.78. The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

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