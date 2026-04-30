Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - What's Next?

Shares of Mitie Group PLC. (OTCMKTS:MITFY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session's volume of 1,185 shares.The stock last traded at $9.30 and had previously closed at $9.3750.

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Mitie Group Stock Up 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc OTCMKTS: MITFY is a UK‐based provider of integrated facilities management and professional services. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions including building maintenance, security, cleaning, catering, waste management, energy management, engineering services and project delivery. Through its technology-enabled platform, Mitie focuses on improving operational efficiency, sustainability and compliance for clients across a range of industries.

Founded in 1987 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2006, Mitie has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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