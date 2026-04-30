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Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Mitie Group logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Unusually-high trading volume: About 2,700 shares traded mid-day (a 128% increase from 1,185 the prior session); the stock last traded at $9.30 after a previous close of $9.3750.
  • Key financial and technical metrics: Debt-to-equity is 1.05, current ratio 0.94 and quick ratio 0.92; the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages are $9.48 and $9.12, respectively.
  • Company profile: Mitie is a UK-based integrated facilities management and professional services provider (maintenance, security, cleaning, catering, waste and energy management) with a technology-enabled platform, founded in 1987 and listed on the LSE in 2006.
  • Five stocks we like better than Mitie Group.

Shares of Mitie Group PLC. (OTCMKTS:MITFY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session's volume of 1,185 shares.The stock last traded at $9.30 and had previously closed at $9.3750.

Mitie Group Stock Up 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12.

Mitie Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc OTCMKTS: MITFY is a UK‐based provider of integrated facilities management and professional services. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions including building maintenance, security, cleaning, catering, waste management, energy management, engineering services and project delivery. Through its technology-enabled platform, Mitie focuses on improving operational efficiency, sustainability and compliance for clients across a range of industries.

Founded in 1987 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2006, Mitie has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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