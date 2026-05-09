Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Mitie Group PLC. (OTCMKTS:MITFY - Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and traded as low as $9.32. Mitie Group shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

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Mitie Group Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc OTCMKTS: MITFY is a UK‐based provider of integrated facilities management and professional services. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions including building maintenance, security, cleaning, catering, waste management, energy management, engineering services and project delivery. Through its technology-enabled platform, Mitie focuses on improving operational efficiency, sustainability and compliance for clients across a range of industries.

Founded in 1987 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2006, Mitie has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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