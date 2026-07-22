Mitie Group's (MTO) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Mitie Group (LON:MTO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 230 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTO. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 205 to GBX 200 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 195 price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 192.20.

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Mitie Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 209.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 162.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 169.53. Mitie Group has a one year low of GBX 134.80 and a one year high of GBX 214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Mitie Group (LON:MTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 13.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 561.86 billion for the quarter. Mitie Group had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Research analysts expect that Mitie Group will post 10.9360519 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mitie Group

In other Mitie Group news, insider Salma Shah purchased 2,220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 149 per share, for a total transaction of £3,307.80. Also, insider Phillip Bentley sold 248,985 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165, for a total transaction of £410,825.25. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,812 shares of company stock worth $569,768. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mitie Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mitie Group this week:

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

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