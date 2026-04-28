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Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Mitsubishi Chemical logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Mitsubishi Chemical shares gapped down pre-market, opening at $29.29 after a prior close of $32.09, with the last trade reported at $29.29 on light volume (100 shares).
  • Key financial metrics: market capitalization of $8.44 billion, P/E ratio of 48.02, 50-day/200-day moving averages of $31.05 and $29.85, and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
  • Business profile: the U.S. trading line of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, the company offers a diversified portfolio across specialty chemicals, performance materials, petrochemicals and healthcare products serving automotive, electronics and aerospace markets.
  • Interested in Mitsubishi Chemical? Here are five stocks we like better.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.09, but opened at $29.29. Mitsubishi Chemical shares last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Mitsubishi Chemical Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.67.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Chemical OTCMKTS: MTLHY is the U.S. trading line of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, one of Japan's leading integrated chemical companies. The company operates through a diversified portfolio of specialty chemicals, performance materials, petrochemicals and healthcare products. Its product offering spans from high‐performance plastics, electronic and battery materials to pharmaceutical intermediates, industrial gases and carbon‐fiber composites designed for automotive, electronics and aerospace applications.

Founded originally as Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation in 1933 and reorganized under Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings in 2005, the company is part of the broader Mitsubishi keiretsu.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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