Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.09, but opened at $29.29. Mitsubishi Chemical shares last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

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Mitsubishi Chemical Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.67.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical OTCMKTS: MTLHY is the U.S. trading line of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, one of Japan's leading integrated chemical companies. The company operates through a diversified portfolio of specialty chemicals, performance materials, petrochemicals and healthcare products. Its product offering spans from high‐performance plastics, electronic and battery materials to pharmaceutical intermediates, industrial gases and carbon‐fiber composites designed for automotive, electronics and aerospace applications.

Founded originally as Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation in 1933 and reorganized under Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings in 2005, the company is part of the broader Mitsubishi keiretsu.

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