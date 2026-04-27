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Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Mitsubishi Electric logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest fell 42.1% in April to 21,105 shares (from 36,460 on March 31), leaving approximately 0.0% of shares short and a short-interest ratio of just 0.1 days.
  • Mitsubishi Electric traded at $75.87 with a market cap of $80.16B and a P/E of 71.57, and recent analyst actions (UBS to "hold", Zacks to "strong-buy") leave the stock with an average rating of Moderate Buy.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,105 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the March 31st total of 36,460 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 186,929 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MIELY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.87. 4,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,992. The firm's 50-day moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average is $63.29. The stock has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 0.58. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $78.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation OTCMKTS: MIELY is a Tokyo-based multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Founded in 1921, the company is part of the broader Mitsubishi Group and has grown into a diversified industrial enterprise serving commercial, industrial and consumer markets. Mitsubishi Electric develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of products and systems used in building systems, factory automation, power generation and distribution, transportation, and information and communication infrastructure.

The company's product and service portfolio includes air-conditioning and heating systems, elevators and escalators, factory automation and control equipment, power and electric systems, transportation systems and signaling for railways, and semiconductors and electronic devices.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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