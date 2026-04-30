Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Shares Down 6.6% - Time to Sell?

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF - Get Free Report) shares were down 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.0720 and last traded at $41.08. Approximately 1,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 15,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.0050.
Mitsubishi Electric Trading Down 6.6%
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.63.
About Mitsubishi Electric
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Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (trading OTC as MIELF) is a diversified Japanese multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Established in 1921 as part of the broader Mitsubishi group, the company is headquartered in Tokyo and has grown into a global supplier of products and systems for industrial, commercial, infrastructure and consumer markets.
The company's operations span a wide range of businesses including power and energy systems, factory automation and industrial machinery, building systems such as elevators and escalators, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment, transportation systems including railway and traffic control solutions, and space and defense-related products.
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