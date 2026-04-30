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Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Shares Down 6.6% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Mitsubishi Electric logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Shares dropped 6.6% to $41.08 on Thursday with intraday volume of ~1,714 shares, an 89% decline from the average daily volume of 15,564 shares.
  • The stock trades OTC as MIELF and the company has a market cap of $88.21 billion with a trailing P/E of 43.7 and beta of 0.63.
  • Mitsubishi Electric is a diversified Japanese multinational supplying products across power & energy, factory automation, building systems (elevators/HVAC), transportation, and defense.
  • Interested in Mitsubishi Electric? Here are five stocks we like better.

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF - Get Free Report) shares were down 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.0720 and last traded at $41.08. Approximately 1,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 15,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.0050.

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Down 6.6%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.63.

About Mitsubishi Electric

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (trading OTC as MIELF) is a diversified Japanese multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Established in 1921 as part of the broader Mitsubishi group, the company is headquartered in Tokyo and has grown into a global supplier of products and systems for industrial, commercial, infrastructure and consumer markets.

The company's operations span a wide range of businesses including power and energy systems, factory automation and industrial machinery, building systems such as elevators and escalators, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment, transportation systems including railway and traffic control solutions, and space and defense-related products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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