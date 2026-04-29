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Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Mitsubishi Electric logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gap up: Mitsubishi Electric opened at $42.16 versus a prior close of $39.1980 (about a 3.2% increase), but only 154 shares traded, suggesting the move occurred on very low liquidity.
  • The stock carries a market cap of $94.48 billion and a P/E of 46.81, with a low beta of 0.63, implying a relatively high valuation combined with below-market volatility.
  • Shares are trading above both the 50-day ($35.87) and 200-day ($32.14) moving averages, with the 50-day above the 200-day, indicating recent upward momentum.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Mitsubishi Electric.

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.1980, but opened at $42.16. Mitsubishi Electric shares last traded at $42.16, with a volume of 154 shares trading hands.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Up 3.2%

The stock has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's 50-day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (trading OTC as MIELF) is a diversified Japanese multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Established in 1921 as part of the broader Mitsubishi group, the company is headquartered in Tokyo and has grown into a global supplier of products and systems for industrial, commercial, infrastructure and consumer markets.

The company's operations span a wide range of businesses including power and energy systems, factory automation and industrial machinery, building systems such as elevators and escalators, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment, transportation systems including railway and traffic control solutions, and space and defense-related products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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