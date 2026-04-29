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Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Mitsubishi Electric logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded Mitsubishi Electric from "strong-buy" to "Hold", while UBS moved its rating up from "strong sell" to "hold", leaving the stock with a consensus analyst rating of Hold.
  • Shares were trading up 12.2%, opening at $85.10 with a market cap of $89.92 billion and a P/E of 80.28, and a 52-week range of $37.52 to $86.00 (50-day/200-day moving averages: $71.39 / $63.70).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIELY

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Up 12.2%

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric stock opened at $85.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28 and a beta of 0.58. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.70.

About Mitsubishi Electric

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation OTCMKTS: MIELY is a Tokyo-based multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Founded in 1921, the company is part of the broader Mitsubishi Group and has grown into a diversified industrial enterprise serving commercial, industrial and consumer markets. Mitsubishi Electric develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of products and systems used in building systems, factory automation, power generation and distribution, transportation, and information and communication infrastructure.

The company's product and service portfolio includes air-conditioning and heating systems, elevators and escalators, factory automation and control equipment, power and electric systems, transportation systems and signaling for railways, and semiconductors and electronic devices.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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