Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIELY

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Up 12.2%

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric stock opened at $85.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28 and a beta of 0.58. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.70.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation OTCMKTS: MIELY is a Tokyo-based multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Founded in 1921, the company is part of the broader Mitsubishi Group and has grown into a diversified industrial enterprise serving commercial, industrial and consumer markets. Mitsubishi Electric develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of products and systems used in building systems, factory automation, power generation and distribution, transportation, and information and communication infrastructure.

The company's product and service portfolio includes air-conditioning and heating systems, elevators and escalators, factory automation and control equipment, power and electric systems, transportation systems and signaling for railways, and semiconductors and electronic devices.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mitsubishi Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mitsubishi Electric wasn't on the list.

While Mitsubishi Electric currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here