Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

Mitsubishi Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,715,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,883% from the previous session's volume of 21,486 shares.The stock last traded at $30.00 and had previously closed at $30.32.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSBHF

Mitsubishi Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Mitsubishi had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $32.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.57 billion.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi is a long-established Japanese business family and brand that today encompasses a group of independent companies operating across a wide range of industries. The Mitsubishi name traces back to the late 19th century and the founding of a shipping firm that grew into a diversified industrial and trading conglomerate. Over time the original zaibatsu was reorganized into a number of separately managed companies that nonetheless share the Mitsubishi mark and coordinate through cross-shareholdings and business relationships.

Companies using the Mitsubishi name are active in sectors including industrial machinery and heavy equipment, automotive manufacturing, electrical and electronic equipment, chemicals and materials, energy and natural resources, trading and logistics, finance and banking, real estate, and food and consumer products.

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