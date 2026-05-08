Mizuho Boosts O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $110.00

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Mizuho's price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.30% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

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O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $94.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. O'Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $86.77 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,552.6% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 54.3% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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