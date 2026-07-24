Mizuho Boosts Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $260.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the medical research company's stock. Mizuho's price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DGX. Weiss Ratings upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Quest Diagnostics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $231.73.

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Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE DGX traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.33. 909,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,518. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $165.78 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.050-11.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,147 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,629,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,000. The trade was a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO J. E. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $1,941,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,423 shares in the company, valued at $25,708,601.22. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 128 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Quest Diagnostics

Here are the key news stories impacting Quest Diagnostics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quest Diagnostics beat Wall Street estimates for Q2, reporting adjusted EPS of $3.12 and revenue of $3.04 billion, both above expectations, with revenue up 10.2% year over year. Article Title

Quest Diagnostics beat Wall Street estimates for Q2, reporting adjusted EPS of $3.12 and revenue of $3.04 billion, both above expectations, with revenue up 10.2% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, now expecting adjusted EPS of $11.05 to $11.25 and revenue of $11.95 billion to $12.05 billion, signaling confidence in continued demand. Article Title

The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, now expecting adjusted EPS of $11.05 to $11.25 and revenue of $11.95 billion to $12.05 billion, signaling confidence in continued demand. Positive Sentiment: Management pointed to strong routine and preventive testing demand as a key growth driver, which supports the view that Quest can sustain momentum beyond the quarter. Article Title

Management pointed to strong routine and preventive testing demand as a key growth driver, which supports the view that Quest can sustain momentum beyond the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $255 from $236 while keeping a neutral rating, suggesting upside potential but not a full bullish upgrade. Article Title

Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $255 from $236 while keeping a neutral rating, suggesting upside potential but not a full bullish upgrade. Neutral Sentiment: Several momentum-focused articles and “52-week high” commentary may keep trader interest elevated, but these pieces are largely follow-through on the earnings beat rather than new fundamentals. Article Title

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics NYSE: DGX is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

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