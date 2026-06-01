Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $515.00 to $615.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Mizuho's target price points to a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $417.16.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $516.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $327.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.78. The stock has a market cap of $841.43 billion, a PE ratio of 169.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $108.62 and a 52 week high of $527.20.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,085 shares of company stock valued at $114,051,007. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,966,000 after acquiring an additional 303,154 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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