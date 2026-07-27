Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the conglomerate's stock. Mizuho's price target suggests a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock's previous close.

HON has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $272.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $250.71.

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Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $243.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,452,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,400. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $196.59 and a 52 week high of $261.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.80.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 34.00%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 145.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,920 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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