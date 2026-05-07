Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $343.00 to $384.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Mizuho's target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Marriott International from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $370.60.

Get Marriott International alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $359.06 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $341.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.21. The firm has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $250.79 and a 1 year high of $380.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 63,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.22, for a total transaction of $22,630,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,813,498.74. This trade represents a 35.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,333 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.61, for a total value of $2,258,411.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,384,942.12. This trade represents a 40.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,540 shares of company stock valued at $34,274,055. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Haven Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Haven Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Key Marriott International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marriott International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marriott International wasn't on the list.

While Marriott International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here