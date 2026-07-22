Mizuho Increases Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH) Price Target to $201.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $197.00 to $201.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Mizuho's target price suggests a potential upside of 13.52% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRSH. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $201.06.

Get MRSH alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRSH

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MRSH traded down $4.53 on Wednesday, hitting $177.06. 990,881 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $156.60 and a fifty-two week high of $213.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,542 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $24,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,891,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $16,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,589,633 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,643,309,000 after buying an additional 387,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 35,293 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies this week:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marsh & McLennan Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marsh & McLennan Companies wasn't on the list.

While Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here