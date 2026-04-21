Mizuho Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $165.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Mizuho's price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.12% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on TWLO. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. TD Cowen upgraded Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Twilio from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $147.39.

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Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $144.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 757.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.28. Twilio has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $145.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.61.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.67%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 15,715 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $2,096,223.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,542 shares in the company, valued at $31,418,947.38. This represents a 6.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $1,197,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,780.91. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 47,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,068,408 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth $251,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 70.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 46.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,128 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company's stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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