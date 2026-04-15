Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Price

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $336.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Mizuho's price target points to a potential upside of 2.85% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $339.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Chubb from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $345.86.

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Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $325.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb has a 12-month low of $264.10 and a 12-month high of $345.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.16 and a 200-day moving average of $307.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $169,572,096.72. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,920,683.80. This trade represents a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,877 shares of company stock valued at $14,885,226. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Chubb by 490.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $3,123,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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