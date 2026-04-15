Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Price

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Mizuho's target price indicates a potential upside of 11.85% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Mosaic and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Mosaic from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.00.

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Mosaic Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE MOS opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.26). Mosaic had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,170,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 376,905 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 175,914 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,606,609 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $55,717,000 after purchasing an additional 574,352 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 380,138 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 79,222 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company's stock.

About Mosaic

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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