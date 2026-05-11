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Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Papa John's International logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Mizuho cut its price target on Papa John’s International from $34 to $33 while keeping a neutral rating, implying only about 1.14% upside from the current share price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious overall: the stock has a consensus Hold rating with a consensus target price of $38.50, and several firms recently lowered their targets or maintained hold/neutral views.
  • Papa John’s reported mixed latest-quarter results, missing EPS and revenue estimates, with revenue down 7.7% year over year even as the stock traded up 4.8% to $32.63 on Monday.
  • Interested in Papa John's International? Here are five stocks we like better.

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price target suggests a potential upside of 1.14% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Papa John's International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Papa John's International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Papa John's International in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Papa John's International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Papa John's International in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on PZZA

Papa John's International Stock Up 4.8%

NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,826. Papa John's International has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $55.74. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $478.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $485.51 million. Papa John's International had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 1.37%.The firm's revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John's International will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John's International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John's International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Papa John's International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Papa John's International by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Papa John's International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Papa John's International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc is a leading American pizza restaurant chain known for its focus on high-quality ingredients and consistent product offerings. Founded in 1984 by John Schnatter in Jeffersonville, Indiana, the company has grown to operate thousands of restaurants across the United States and in more than 40 international markets. Papa John's restaurants are primarily franchised, supported by a network of corporate-owned outlets that together drive brand standards, operational guidance and marketing efforts.

The core menu at Papa John's centers on a variety of hand-tossed and pan pizzas made with a signature stone-baked crust and topped with real cheese, vine-ripened tomato sauce and premium meats and vegetables.

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Analyst Recommendations for Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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