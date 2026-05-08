Mizuho Lowers Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $45.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.85% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BSY. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.33.

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Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $59.25.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $424.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.80 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,607,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $957,922,000 after buying an additional 1,792,591 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,080,000 after buying an additional 410,799 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 150.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,661,346 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,703,000 after buying an additional 2,803,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,468,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,060,000 after buying an additional 216,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,185,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,584,000 after buying an additional 259,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company's stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Inc is a global software provider specializing in infrastructure engineering applications for the design, construction, and operations of roads, bridges, rail and transit systems, water and wastewater networks, power plants and grids, industrial facilities, and communications infrastructure. Founded in 1984 by brothers Keith and Barry Bentley, the company is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and maintains offices and development centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

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