Mizuho Lowers Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $58.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.60% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zelman & Associates decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.17.

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Floor & Decor Price Performance

Floor & Decor stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.95. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.63. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.27%.The business's revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In related news, CFO Bryan Langley bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,759.04. This represents a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $733,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 71,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,517.28. This trade represents a 17.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 207.6% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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